Teddy Bear Toss December 3

November 18, 2022 - Toledo Walleye News Release







It's the only time throwing objects onto the ice is allowed! The annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by NSG Group, will be held on Saturday, December 3. Bring a new teddy bear or new stuffed animal to the Huntington Center that night and toss them onto the ice when the Walleye score their first goal.

We kindly request only bringing donations of new teddy bears and stuffed animals, and if possible, have the toy wrapped in a plastic bag.

All donations are greatly appreciated and will be given to local organizations which help children in times of crisis:

Lucas and Wood County Children Services

Toledo Police and Fire

Salvation Army of NW Ohio

Family House

