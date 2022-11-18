Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, November 18 at 7:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays return home for the first of three games this weekend and the second of four games this week. Tonight's contest against Jacksonville will be the second matchup of the season and second in the last 10 days.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays were held scoreless in their battle Tuesday night against Orlando on the road at the Amway Center. The Stingrays defense held the Solar Bears to 18 total shots in the contest as Stevenson stopped 15 of 17 before Orlando's empty net goal iced the game.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 27-25-5-0 in 57 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. Jacksonville owns a 1-0 season series lead following a 5-4 victory at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, November 8th where the Stingrays comeback came up short.

HOME SWEET HOME

The Stingrays are a different team when they play at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of their hometown fans. South Carolina is a perfect 3-0 at home this year behind an average of seven goals scored a game (21 total goals) and only 10 goals against. The +11 goal differential is the second highest in the league as well.

SPECIAL NECESSITY

South Carolina's special teams has been at different ends of the spectrum this season. The Stingrays power play averages nearly five advantages a game and has converted on 25.6% of their chances, fifth best in the ECHL. On the other side, the penalty kill has knocked off 67.6% and averages just over four penalty kills a game.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

Orlando at South Carolina - Saturday, November 19 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Sunday, November 20 at 3:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Friday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Saturday, November 26 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 1 at 7:00 p.m.

