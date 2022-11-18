Lions Looking to Extend Their Winning Streak

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Following Wednesday night's quality performance, head coach Éric Bélanger and his Lions will be looking to extend their winning streak when they once again face off against the Norfolk Admirals tonight. Highlighted by Pierrick Dubé's hat trick, Trois-Rivières was victorious by a 6-3 score and it allowed the Lions to climb into fourth place in the North division with nine points from 11 games. It's a not-to-be-missed game this evening when the focus will be on the "A Mustache for My CH" campaign, which is dedicated to raising funds to help men and their families deal with cancer-related illnesses and is overseen by the RSTR foundation. All fans at Colisée Vidéotron will receive a blue mustache and the aim is to create a sea of mustaches to show our support for this cause.

Players to watch

The Lions' Colin Bilek leads the team in scoring with 6-3-9 totals in 11 games. The forward has also registered a point in each of the last four games, with three goals and one assist in that span.

The Admirals' Tag Bertuzzi is enjoying a good start to the season with nine points in 12 games. The rookie has shone in his team's last four games, notching one goal and three assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.