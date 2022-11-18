Stingrays Drop Overtime Battle to Jacksonville
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays (6-3-1-0) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (6-5-0-0) in their first overtime game of the season, picking up a point in the loss. This was the first Friday night matchup at the North Charleston Coliseum this year.
The two teams remained scoreless through the first 20 minutes of action before the Stingrays broke through early in the second period. South Carolina took advantage of a missed clear from Jacksonville as Carter Turnbull swept home a rebound from Gavin Gould for the 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the middle frame. Turnbull's goal was his team-leading ninth marker of the season.
Kevin O'Neil tacked on another tally six minutes later for his sixth goal of the season from Josh Wilkins. O'Neil skated to the right circle where he pulled the puck in tight and lifted his shot over the shoulder of Olof Lindbom for the 2-0 lead.
As time in the second frame was nearing an end, the Stingrays' power play found the back of the net on Wilkins' fourth goal of the year. Crisp passing from Jonny Evans to O'Neil ended with a tap-in from Wilkins on the backdoor for the 3-0 advantage.
Jacksonville clawed their way back as Luke Lynch netted the first Icemen goal with 40 seconds remaining in the second period. Lynch banked a shot off a Stingrays defender that deflected on net for his third goal of the season.
Trailing by two goals entering the third period, Zach Jordan tallied his first marker of the year to cut the deficit in half. The Stingrays' Clay Stevenson turned back the first two shots he saw, but Jordan slid the final attempt past a sprawling goaltender at the 4:20 mark of the final frame.
Lynch tied the game a minute and six seconds later as the Icemen power play converted their only attempt of the night. A missed clear from South Carolina gave Jacksonville a chance to set up a play where Brandon Fortunato centered a pass for Lynch who in turn lifted the puck over Stevenson's shoulder to even the score at three goals apiece.
Both teams were held scoreless through the remainder of regulation, forcing the Stingrays' first overtime game of the season. A minute and 32 seconds into overtime, Ara Nazarian tucked home his sixth goal of the year to close out the comeback for Jacksonville.
The Stingrays return to action tomorrow, November 19 when the team hosts the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning at 6:05 p.m. The Rays are handing the keys over to the youngest fans for the day for the Kids Takeover Game presented by Rudd Plumbing, Heating, and Air.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Kevin O'Neil in action
