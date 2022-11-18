Steelheads' Offense Erupts in 6-1 Win at Utah

West Valley City, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (8-2-0-1, 17pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (6-5-0-0, 12pts) by a final score of 6-1 Thursday night in front of 3,387 fans at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads and Grizzlies will meet Friday night in Utah at 7:10 p.m.

Utah grabbed the game's first goal 6:28 into the first period but Idaho would rattle off three of their own within a 7:28 stretch thanks to Janis Svanenbergs (2nd), Owen Headrick (2nd), and Patrick Kudla (3rd). Utah made a goalie change after Garrett Metcalf allowed three goals on 16 shots 14:20 into the evening. Ty Pelton-Byce (3rd) made it 4-1 Idaho just 18 seconds into the middle frame. Nick Canade (1st) netted his first as Steelhead to make it 5-1 with 6:55 to play in the second stanza. Pelton-Byce (4th) cashed in 3:54 into the third period making it 6-1. Rémi Poirier made 24 saves in net for the win.

SCORING

- 1st, 2:22 | 1-0 UTA GOAL: Neil Robinson received a feed in the high slot and was able to beat Poirier through the five hole.

- 1st, 6:52 | 1-1 IDH GOAL: On the right wing A.J. White sent a pass to the high slot connecting with Janis Svanenbergs. Svanenbergs wasted no time snapping a wrister home beating Metcalf low.

- 1st, 11:36 | 2-1 IDH PP GOAL: Colton Kehler weaved his way through the neutral zone and fed Ty Pelton-Byce on the left-wing half wall. Pelton-Byce rolled it over to Owen Headrick at the top of the right circle who picked the high left corner.

- 1st, 14:20 | 3-1 IDH GOAL: From the left circle A.J. White through the puck on net and Colton Kehler banged at the rebound. After Metcalf denied the first rebound Patrick Kudla stepped in from the blue-line and slipped it past the goaltender from the near side of the crease.

- 2nd, 0:18 | 4-1 IDH GOAL: Ty Pelton-Byce stepped in from the right circle and sent a rocket off a wrist shot in the top right corner.

- 2nd, 5-1 IDH GOAL: After a heavy wrist shot from Colton Kehler in the right circle Nick Canade crashed the net and banged home the rebound.

- 3rd, 6-1 IDH GOAL: Wade Murphy sent a hard wrist shot on target from the left circle and banged at a rebound bid which was stopped by Miner. Pelton-Byce right there hammered it home.

THREE STARS

1) Ty Pelton-Byce

2) Patrick Kudla

3) Colton Kehler

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 1-for-2 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-2

- Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 41-25.

- Idaho is (2-1-0-0) vs. Utah this season and 117-61-26 all-time including 52-33-13 in West Valley City.

- It was the third time this season the Steelheads have scored six goals and they are now (7-0) when scoring 4+ goals.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (2-1-3) had a two-goal outing for his second straight game.

- Wade Murphy returned to the lineup after missing the previous nine games and tallied two assists.

- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to three games (2-2-4).

- A.J. White registered two assists for his third multi-point game.

- Colton Kehler set a personal best three assists and tied a career best with his third three point game.

- Patrick Kudla is now tied amongst ECHL defenseman ins scoring (3-10-13) after pikcing up a goal and an assist.

- Jordan Timmons (IR), Casey Johnson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Cody Haiskanen (IR), and Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

UP NEXT

The Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies Friday night with puck drop at 7:10 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

