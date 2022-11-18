Souch Scores First of Career, Rabbits Drop Overtime Game to Railers
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
WORCESTER, MA - Despite Carter South's tying goal in the third, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell 3-2 in overtime to the Worcester Railers at the DCU Center on Friday Night.
Greenville opened the game with an aggressive push into the offensive zone that lead to an early workload for Railers goaltender Ken Appleby. The Swamp Rabbits need just 5:03 into the period to take the lead, as Nikita Pavlychev cut to the net and slid the puck into the net while colliding with Appleby for his team-leading eighth of the season.
Greenville took to 1-0 advantage into the second, but kept the offensive unit off the ice, as they took three minor penalties in the frame. After killing off the third penalty, the Rabbits saw the game tied at even-strength, as Jimmy Lambert swept a rebound into the Greenville net at 18:04.
Early in the third, at 2:18 Worcester captured its first lead of the night, as Blade Jenkins deflected the puck into the net. Later in the frame, Carter Souch scored his first of his career to tie the game for Greenville at 2-2.
With the score tied, the two teams headed to overtime. Late in overtime, the Swamp Rabbits took a late penalty, and Worcester capitalized with a Collin Adams one-timer to seal the 3-2 win.
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 5-4-3-0 while the Railers improve to 11-2-0-0.
The Swamp Rabbits remain on the road on Saturday night, as they face the Worcester Railers for the second of two weekend games at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.
