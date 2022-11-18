Sylvester Nets Two Goals as Everblades Nip Gladiators
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Cody Sylvester scored late in third period for the Atlanta Gladiators (6-3-1-0) to send the game to overtime, but the Florida Everblades (7-3-1-0) and Lucas Kalble scored in the extra frame to take two points on Friday evening at Hertz Arena. Atlanta surrendered two power-play goals for the first time this season, but still managed to earn a point in the overtime defeat.
Highlights of Atlanta's 5-4 overtime loss to Florida
First Star: Lukas Kalble (FLA) - goal, GWG
Second Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 2 goals
Third Star: Kobe Roth (FLA) - goal, assist
Sanghoon Shin got things started early for the Gladiators as he was able to knock home a loose puck in front of the net to make it 1-0 (14:13). Shin's goal marked his third goal in four games.
The lead was short-lived as Florida responded less than three minutes later courtesy of Xavier Cormier who netted his first professional goal, making it 1-1 (11:46).
Florida extended their lead before the end of the first period when Ben Masella scored his first of the season on the power play to put Florida ahead 2-1 (4:43).
Mike Pelech drew Atlanta even in the middle frame when he tipped home a point shot from Eric Neiley on the power play to square things up at 2-2 (12:50).
Atlanta jumped out in front again when Cody Sylvester sent the puck into a wide open net as he caught Florida netminder Evan Fitzpatrick scrambling to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead (9:05).
Kobe Roth would pull the Everblades even before the end of the second period as he sent a one-timer into the Gladiators' net to make it 3-3 (4:45).
The Everblades struck early in the third period to go ahead by one as Cam Darcy netted his first of the year to make it 4-3 (17:09).
Atlanta continued to battle late and were able to find an equalizer with just over a minute to play. Florida goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick misplayed the puck behind his net as it bounced out front to a wide open Cody Sylvester who made no mistake into the empty net to make it 4-4 (1:36).
Lukas Kalble called game in overtime, knocking a loose puck into the net for the winner for Florida (5:19).
David Tendeck made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss for Atlanta, while Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 25 shots to pick up the win.
