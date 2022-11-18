Sylvester Nets Two Goals as Everblades Nip Gladiators

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Cody Sylvester scored late in third period for the Atlanta Gladiators (6-3-1-0) to send the game to overtime, but the Florida Everblades (7-3-1-0) and Lucas Kalble scored in the extra frame to take two points on Friday evening at Hertz Arena. Atlanta surrendered two power-play goals for the first time this season, but still managed to earn a point in the overtime defeat.

Highlights of Atlanta's 5-4 overtime loss to Florida

First Star: Lukas Kalble (FLA) - goal, GWG

Second Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 2 goals

Third Star: Kobe Roth (FLA) - goal, assist

Sanghoon Shin got things started early for the Gladiators as he was able to knock home a loose puck in front of the net to make it 1-0 (14:13). Shin's goal marked his third goal in four games.

The lead was short-lived as Florida responded less than three minutes later courtesy of Xavier Cormier who netted his first professional goal, making it 1-1 (11:46).

Florida extended their lead before the end of the first period when Ben Masella scored his first of the season on the power play to put Florida ahead 2-1 (4:43).

Mike Pelech drew Atlanta even in the middle frame when he tipped home a point shot from Eric Neiley on the power play to square things up at 2-2 (12:50).

Atlanta jumped out in front again when Cody Sylvester sent the puck into a wide open net as he caught Florida netminder Evan Fitzpatrick scrambling to give Atlanta a 3-2 lead (9:05).

Kobe Roth would pull the Everblades even before the end of the second period as he sent a one-timer into the Gladiators' net to make it 3-3 (4:45).

The Everblades struck early in the third period to go ahead by one as Cam Darcy netted his first of the year to make it 4-3 (17:09).

Atlanta continued to battle late and were able to find an equalizer with just over a minute to play. Florida goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick misplayed the puck behind his net as it bounced out front to a wide open Cody Sylvester who made no mistake into the empty net to make it 4-4 (1:36).

Lukas Kalble called game in overtime, knocking a loose puck into the net for the winner for Florida (5:19).

David Tendeck made 30 saves on 35 shots in the loss for Atlanta, while Evan Fitzpatrick turned aside 25 shots to pick up the win.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.