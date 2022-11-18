Mann Reassigned Back to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced that the Sharks have reassigned goaltender Strauss Mann from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Mann returns from San Jose after collecting his first professional shutout on Wednesday against San Diego. He stopped 21 shots to help the Barracuda knock off the Gulls, 3-0. The first-year netminder improved to 2-1-0 with a 1.64 goals-against average and .940 save percentage in three appearances for San Jose.

During his time with the Thunder, he is 4-0-0-0 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .940 save percentage.

Mann was chosen by the ECHL as the Howies Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month for October. Mann went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .951 in two appearances during the opening month of the ECHL season.

A native of Greenwich, Connecticut, Mann spent the 2021-22 season in Sweden with Skelleftea AIK where he went 13-9-0 in 22 appearances with three shutouts, a 2.19 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He also represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, seeing action in three games.

Prior to turning pro, Mann saw action in 77 career games at the University of Michigan where he posted a record of 35-30-9 with 11 shutouts, a 2.14 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. He also spent one season with Fargo of the United States Hockey League, going 22-8-1 in 34 games with five shutouts, a 1.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .932.

