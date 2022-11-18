K-Wings Ink Goaltender Hunter Vorva

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the signing of goaltender Hunter Vorva.

Vorva, 26, started the season with Kalamazoo and is coming back to the K-Wings from the Huntsville Havoc (SPHL). In his two games played with Kalamazoo to start the season, Vorva was 0-1-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

The netminder was also the SPHL Goaltender of the Year last season for Huntsville and is a Kalamazoo native.

Kalamazoo's next game is against the Iowa Heartlanders at 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday in Coralville, IA.

