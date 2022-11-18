Icemen Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Stingrays 4-3
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC- The Jacksonville Icemen rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays 4-3 in overtime at the North Charleston Coliseum Friday night. Ara Nazarian netted the game-winning goal, and his goal also tied him with former Icemen Wacey Rabbit for most goals scored in club history with 44 goals.
The Icemen and Stingrays both got off to solid starts in the first period as each team had some offensive zone pressure early. This frame featured both clubs transition games as there was a lot of neutral zone play with each team looking for any advantage. After 20 minutes of play, the game remained scoreless with the Icemen having the edge in shots on goal 7-6.
The Icemen started the second frame on the powerplay but could not generate much and a few minutes later the Stingrays made them pay as Carter Turnbull buried the rebound from a point shot to take a 1-0 edge.
Halfway through the second period, South Carolina's Kevin O'Neil scored on a quick snapshot to take a two-goal lead for South Carolina.
The Stingrays added another one in the middle frame as Josh Wilkins scored off of a cross-crease pass to make it a three-goal cushion.
Jacksonville found their legs at the tail end of the period as Luke Lynch found the back of the net on a wrist shot to cut the deficit to two goals. The Icemen trailed by two heading into the second break.
Moments into the third period, the Icemen's Zach Jordan was able to find the loose puck and cashed in scoring off his own rebound to bring the Icemen within one goal at 3-2.
Later in the period, the Icemen then went to the powerplay, and Luke Lynch was able to score his second of the game from the bumper, with a spot-on snapshot.
Jacksonville had another penalty kill late in the period but killed it off as goaltender Olof Lindbom came up with some big saves down the stretch.
The contest needed extra time in overtime to decide the winner and Ara Nazarian completed the comeback, when h drive toward the net and scored five-hole to complete the comeback victory 4-3. Nazarian's goal tied him with former Icemen forward Wacey Rabbit for most goals scored in club history with 44 goals.
The Icemen now head to Savannah to play the Ghost Pirates on Saturday, November 19th. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Jacksonville Icemen's Jacob Friend Battles The South Carolina Stingrays
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 18, 2022
- A Third Consecutive Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Notches Third Shutout of Season as Steelheads Win 4-0 at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Strike Down Thunder for Fifth-Straight Win, 5-2 - Reading Royals
- Kälble's OT Game-Winner Lifts Everblades Past Atlanta 5-4 - Florida Everblades
- Griffin Stays Hot, 'Clones Bounce Back With 4-1 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Walleye Stay Winless at Home in 2-1 Loss to Wheeling - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Prevails in OT, Tops Greenville 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Drop Overtime Battle to Jacksonville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Icemen Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Stingrays 4-3 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Souch Scores First of Career, Rabbits Drop Overtime Game to Railers - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Nailers Get Key Goals at Key Times to Edge Toledo, 2-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Sylvester Nets Two Goals as Everblades Nip Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Fall to Royals 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Outlast Mariners 5-4 in OT - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally Twice in Third to Earn Point in Newfoundland - Maine Mariners
- Teddy Bear Toss December 3 - Toledo Walleye
- Mann Reassigned Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 18 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Pooch on the Pond Night at the Mav - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Player Signing, AHL PTO - Worcester Railers HC
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Icemen, November 18 at 7:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions with Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Rush Announce Details for Rush Gives Back Night - Rapid City Rush
- K-Wings Ink Goaltender Hunter Vorva - Kalamazoo Wings
- Blades Battle with Gladiators Continues - Florida Everblades
- Lions Looking to Extend Their Winning Streak - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Ryczek Loaned to Springfield (AHL) - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Look for Second Win in Cincinnati - Allen Americans
- Glads Seek Third Straight Win - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Railers (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Return Home to Host Thunder on Four-Game Win Streak - Reading Royals
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-1 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads' Offense Erupts in 6-1 Win at Utah - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Rally from Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat Stingrays 4-3
- DiGiacinto Recalled by Hartford; Rangers Assign Skinner to Icemen
- Henault's OT Winner Lifts Icemen to Road Win at Greenville
- Icemen Announce Opponent Change for Friday's Home Game
- Icemen Open Season with 5-2 Win in Front of Soldout Home Crowd