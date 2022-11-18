Kälble's OT Game-Winner Lifts Everblades Past Atlanta 5-4

ESTERO, Fla. - Lukas Kälble scored the overtime winner for the Florida Everblades in an exciting 5-4 overtime decision over the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night at Hertz Arena.

Xavier Cormier scored his first professional goal, while Ben Masella and Cam Darcy both scored their first goals of the season. Kobe Roth had the other Everblades tally, extending his point streak to four games.

Dominic Franco potted two helpers which moved his point streak up to five, the longest by an Everblades player this season.

Evan Fitzpatrick picked up the win for Florida, making 25 saves in his first start as an Everblade at Hertz Arena.

With the victory, head coach Brad Ralph became the franchise's leader in regular-season wins, getting his 283rd victory behind the club's bench.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

5:47 Atlanta S. Shin 3 (K. Oliver, B. Schultz)

8:14 Florida X. Cormier 1 PP (K. Roth, R. Calisti)

15:17 Florida B. Masella 1 PP (S. Leblanc, D. Franco)

2nd Period

7:10 Atlanta M. Pelech 3 PP (E. Neiley, D. Topatigh)

10:55 Atlanta C.Sylvester 3 (M. Pelech, E. Neiley)

15:15 Florida K.Roth 4 (S. Leblanc)

3rd Period

2:51 Florida C. Darcy 1 (O. Chau, J. Pendenza)

18:24 Atlanta C. Sylvester 4 (G. Guertler)

Overtime

1:41 Florida L. Kälble 2 (D. Franco)

GOALTENDERS

Atlanta - David Tendeck, 30 Saves

Florida - Evan Fitzpatrick, 25 Saves

TEAM STATISTICS

Shots on Goal - Atlanta 29, Florida 35

Power Plays - Atlanta 1-4, Florida 2-3

Shorthanded Goals - Atlanta 0, Florida 0

Penalties (Minutes) - Atlanta 3 (6), Florida 4 (8)

NEWS AND NOTES

In his seventh season in The Swamp, Everblades head coach Brad Ralph won his 283rd regular-season game behind the Florida bench, giving him sole possession of the franchise's coaching record for regular-season victories. Ralph (283-105-42) moved ahead of Gerry Fleming (282-162-60), the Everblades head coach from 2001-2008.

For the first time this season, 10 different Everblades registered at least one point, led by two-point efforts from Stefan Leblanc, Kobe Roth and Dominic Franco.

With goals on their first two power-play opportunities of the contest, the Everblades turned in their first multiple power-play goal effort of the season.

Xavier Cormier's first-period marker was the first goal of his professional career.

With assists on first-period goals by Cormier and Ben Masella, respectively, Roth extended his point streak to four games and Franco ran his point streak to five games.

Roth added a second-period goal to log his first multi-point game as a pro.

Cam Darcy's third-period goal was his first tally in a Blades sweater.

Leblanc appeared in his 250th professional game.

Tonight's start in goal marked Evan Fitzpatrick's Hertz Arena debut as an Everblade.

NEXT GAME

The Everblades and Gladiators will wrap up the current three-game set Saturday night at Hertz Arena, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7:00 p.m. The South Division foes will lock horns for the fifth time this season, with the teams alternating wins and losses to knot the season series at two games apiece.

