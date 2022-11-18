Steelheads Defeat Grizz 6-1 in Series Opener

West Valley City, Utah - Ty Pelton-Byce scored 2 goals and 1 assist to lead the Idaho Steelheads to a 6-1 win over the Utah Grizzlies on a Thursday night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies came out of the gate buzzing as Neil Robinson notched his first goal of the season 6:28 in, assisted by Kyle Pouncy and Christian Simeone. 24 seconds laterJanis Svanenbergs tied the game 6:52 in. Idaho's other goals came from Owen Headrick on the power play (11:46) and Patrick Kudla (14:20). Headrick's goal turned out to be the game winner. Idaho led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Idaho managed to score twice in the period. Ty Pelton-Byce scored 18 seconds in and Nick Canade 13:05 in. The Steelheads led 5-1 after 2 frames.

In the final 20 minutes, Utah remained scoreless, Idaho banged one more puck in at 3:54, scored by Ty Pelton-Byce, his second of the game.

Garrett Metcalf started in net for the Grizzlies and he made 13 saves on 16 shot, Trent Minor took his place in net and stopped 22 of 25. Idaho outshot Utah 41 to 25. Steelheads goaltender Remi Poirier saved 24 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

The Grizzlies continue their 3 game series against the Idaho Steelheads with a showdown at the Maverick Center on Friday, November 18th. Join the Grizzlies for pooch on the pond night, grab a ticket for you and your pup for some Grizzlies hockey. All Grizzlies games can be watched on FloHockey.tv and heard on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

