Thunder Fall to Royals 5-2

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







READING - The Reading Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, in front of 2,905 fans at Santander Arena on Friday night.

The Royals scored two goals in a span of ten seconds early in the game to take a 2-0 lead. Will MacKinnon's shot from the point sailed through traffic and into the net just 4:41 into the game. Colin Felix and Brendan Hoffman were credited with the assists on MacKinnon's second of the year.

Just ten seconds after that, Max Newton beat goaltender Jake Theut for his ninth goal of the year to give Reading a 2-0 lead. The goal was unassisted, and Reading took a two-goal lead into the first intermission.

Reading scored two more goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead. Devon Paliani scored a shorthanded goal at 5:59 of the middle frame with the lone assist from Jacob Gaucher. On the power play, Shane Sellar slid the puck just over the goal line for his fourth of the year at 14:31.

Adirondack responded late in the second to get on the board. Shane Harper took a pass from Patrick Grasso through the neutral zone and flicked the puck in the air trying to split the defense. Harper was hit to the ice and Grant Jozefek took the loose puck and tucked it around the right leg pad of goaltender Nolan Maier. The goal was Jozefek's third of the year with assists from Harper and Grasso. After 40 minutes, the Thunder trailed 4-1.

After Reading added to the lead, the Thunder scored late as Matt Stief collected his first of the year from Harper and Xavier Parent with 1:06 left in regulation. The 5-2 score held up as the final as Theut denied 23 of 28 shots in the loss and Maier stopped 26 of 28 for the win.

