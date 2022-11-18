ECHL Transactions - November 18
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 18, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Allen:
Joe Widmar, F from Norfolk
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Florida:
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Delete Cam Morrison, F placed on reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Levko Koper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)
Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)
Idaho:
Add Christopher Hunt, G added as EBUG
Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Texas
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)
Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Add Shane Kuzmeski, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve
Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Hunter Vorva, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Owen Savory, G suspended by team
Kansas City:
Add Nate Knoepke, D activated from reserve
Add Luke Stevens, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Matthew Sredl, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jamie Dorsey, D signed contract, added to active roster
South Carolina:
Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Utah:
Add Cory Thomas, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve
Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve
Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Wichita:
Add Strauss Mann, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Jeff Solow, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on reserve
Delete Conor Breen, D placed on reserve
