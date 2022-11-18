ECHL Transactions - November 18

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, November 18, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Allen:

Joe Widmar, F from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Florida:

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Delete Cam Morrison, F placed on reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Levko Koper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/14)

Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

Idaho:

Add Christopher Hunt, G added as EBUG

Add Justin Ducharme, F assigned by Texas

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Kawaguchi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/13)

Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Add Shane Kuzmeski, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve

Add Cam Gray, G activated from reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Keoni Texeira, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/18)

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Hunter Vorva, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Owen Savory, G suspended by team

Kansas City:

Add Nate Knoepke, D activated from reserve

Add Luke Stevens, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matteo Pietroniro, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Matthew Sredl, D added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Matthew Sredl, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jamie Dorsey, D signed contract, added to active roster

South Carolina:

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Philippe Desrosiers, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Utah:

Add Cory Thomas, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordon Stone, D activated from reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Louie Roehl, D activated from reserve

Add Tommy Nappier, G activated from reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Delete Griffin Lunn, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Wichita:

Add Strauss Mann, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Jeff Solow, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Quinlivan, F placed on reserve

Delete Conor Breen, D placed on reserve

