Mariners Rally Twice in Third to Earn Point in Newfoundland

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Mariners rallied twice in the third period to earn a point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre. Mathew Santos scored a pair of goals, including the game-tying 6-on-5 goal with 20 seconds left while Nate Kallen registered four points.

A double-minor penalty to Growlers defenseman James Melindy set the Mariners up for a four-minute power play at 12:35 of the first, and the Mariners converted to grab the lead. Defenseman Nate Kallen ripped home a shot from the point past the glove of Luke Cavallin at 13:45, for his first goal of the season. In the final seconds of the period, Newfoundland's Brett Budgell was able to tie it up when linemates Brandon Kruse and Nolan Walker made a nice passing play around the Mariners net.

The Mariners went back ahead early in the 2nd when Mathew Santos finished off an impressive shift with a wrister that beat Cavallin to the far side at 3:02 of the frame. A breakaway goal by Newfoundland forward Todd Skirving tied things up at 7:30 and then the Growlers jumped ahead at 13:37 when Derian Plouffe scooped up a power play rebound. The Mariners trailed by one heading to the third.

Kallen facilitated another goal at 7:42 of the third to tie things at three when his net drive was finished off by Tim Doherty who was able to roll a backhander under Cavallin. The Mariners opened up a big shot advantage in the third but were forced into a late penalty kill when Nick Jermain was called for high-sticking at 16:28. Despite killing it off, Brandon Kruse found Tommy Miller in front of Boyko at 18:35 to put Newfoundland up 4-3. Maine called its timeout and pulled Boyko immediately, tying it up again at 19:40 when Santos cleaned up Kallen's one-timer from the blue line. Kallen finished the game with a goal and three assists.

In overtime, Maine killed off another penalty when Conner Bleackley was called for tripping at 1:18, but Budgell ended the game at 3:57, tipping a puck around the pad of Boyko and just over the goal line.

Cavallin made 35 stops on 39 shots while Boyko turned aside 31 of 36. The Mariners dropped their sixth in a row but picked up a point, while the Growlers kept their point streak alive, at 13 to open the season. Newfoundland improved to 8-0-0 on home ice.

The Mariners (4-7-1-0) and Growlers square off one last time on Saturday night at 5:30 PM ET (7 PM NT). The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and the Mariners Radio Network powered by Mixlr. They return home for three games next week starting Wednesday, November 23rd against Reading at 7 PM. The Mariners will hold a Thanksgiving Food Drive for South Portland Food Cupboard at the dropbox outside the Ware-Butler box office. The homestand continues on Friday night against the Royals at 7:15 PM and Saturday, November 26th against Newfoundland at 6 PM for Star Wars Night.

