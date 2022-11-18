Kupsky Notches Third Shutout of Season as Steelheads Win 4-0 at Utah
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
West Valley City, UT - The Idaho Steelheads (9-2-0-1, 19pts) defeated the Utah Grizzlies (6-6-0-0, 12pts) by a final score of 4-0 Friday night in front of 6,3497 fans at the Maverik Center. The Steelheads and Grizzlies will meet Sunday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. at The Maverik Center.
Ryan Dmowski (10th) made it 1-0 5:33 into the second period on his league leading goal while the Steelheads took the lead into the locker room after 40 minutes of play. Justin Misiak (1st) would enhance the Idaho advantage to 2-0 at 4:22 of the final frame and 5:59 later Janis Svanenbergs (3rd) would score for the second straight night making it 3-0. Colton Kehler (7th) cashed in on a late power-play goal with 2:35 to play in regulation while Jake Kupsky made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season.
SCORING
- 2nd, 2:22 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: From the top of the left circle Ryan Dmowski wristed one upstairs over the near shoulder of Trent Miner.
- 3rd, 4:22 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: From center ice Zane Franklin hammered the puck off the back wall where Justin Misiak was able to slip past the defender. At the top of the creased Misiak would go forehand backhand tucking it past Miner.
- 3rd, 10:21 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: Jack Becker forced a turnover behind the cage and centered to Janis Svanenbergs a couple feet in front of the crease as he beat Miner low glove side.
- 3rd, 17:25 | 4-0 IDH PP GOAL: From the right point Owen Headrick slid it to Patrick Kudla at the top of the line. Kudla found Kehler at the far dot. Kehler snapped a wrist shot off going over the glove of Miner.
THREE STARS
1) Jake Kupsky
2) Justin Misiak
3) Ryan Dmowski
GAME NOTES
- Idaho finished the 1-for-5 on power-play while Utah was 0-for-3
- Steelheads outshot the Grizzlies 34-21.
- Idaho is (3-1-0-0) vs. Utah this season and 118-61-26 all-time including 53-33-13 in West Valley City.
- Owen Headrick increased his point streak to four games with an assist (2-3-5).
- Patrick Kudla increased his point streak to four games with an assist (2-4-6) and leads all defensemen in the ECHL in scoring (3-11-14).
- Jordan Timmons (IR), Casey Johnson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Cody Haiskanen (IR), and Jordan Kawaguchi (IR), and Zach Walker (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.
UP NEXT
The Steelheads take on the Utah Grizzlies Wednesday afternoon with a 3:10 p.m. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
