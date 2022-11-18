Idaho Steelheads Announce Multiple Transactions with Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), announced multiple transactions today with the Texas Stars.

The Texas Stars have loaned forward Justin Ducharme to Idaho while goaltenders Rémi Poirier and Adam Scheel have been recalled by the Dallas Stars to the Texas Stars from the steelheads.

Ducharme, 22, has appeared in two games for Texas this season recording four penalty minutes. The second year forward posted seven points (5G, 2A) in 19 games for the Laval Rocket (AHL) last season and 25 points (11G, 14A) in 35 games for Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). He Spent four full seasons from 2017-21 splitting time with Acadie-Bathurst, Chicoutimi, and Val-d'Or appearing in 197 games totaling 132 points (75G, 57A). He aptured the league championship and CHL Memorial Cup in 2017-18 with Acadie-Bathurst.

Poirier, 21, made 24 saves last night in a 6-1 win over Utah. The rookie made his AHL debut on Nov. 9 making 29 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado. In three games this season with Idaho he has posted a (2-0-1) record with a 2.57 goals against average and a .904 save percentage. He was selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry level contract on March 10, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 200lb native of Farnham, QC finished fourth in the QMJHL last season posting 2.48 goals against average and eighth with a .907 save percentage appearing in 37 games for the Gatineau Olympiques notching a 22-7-6 record. In four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Gatineau from 2018-22 he appeared in 125 games accumulating a record of 62-46-13, a .902 save percentage, a 3.06 goals against average and 13 shutouts.

Scheel, 23, has posted a (2-1-0) record for Idaho this season with a 1.69 goals against average and .944 save percentage. He has seen action in 43 career games with Texas at the AHL level. Owning a 2.95 goals-against average and .905 save percentage, He has a career record of 15-17-8 as a member of the Stars dating back to his debut during the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.

