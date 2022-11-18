Blades Battle with Gladiators Continues

ESTERO, Fla.- The Florida Everblades will look for revenge against the Atlanta Gladiators in the second of three meetings at Hertz Arena on Friday, November 18. Take advantage of the 239 deal tonight, 2 autographed programs, 2 tickets, and 2 Kraken cocktails for $39!

Atlanta handed Florida their first home loss of the season in a tight 3-2 decision Wednesday night. Gabe Guertler scored two goals for the Gladiators to lead the way. For Florida, Kobe Roth and Dominic Franco both found the back of the net.

Special teams were a struggle for Florida in the loss - the Everblades were 0/7 on the power play and gave up a goal on one of Atlanta's five man advantages in the game. On the bright side, Franco's goal came while shorthanded, Florida's first since opening night.

The Gladiators have won two of three meetings between the two teams so far this season. Doors open at 6:30 p.m and the first 5,000 fans through the door will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Christmas Tree Shops.

NEXT GAME

The Everblades and Gladiators will square off for the final game of the current three-game set Saturday night at Hertz Arena. Action is slated to get underway at 7:00 p.m. We will celebrate the festivities of Swampee's birthday with a crossbody bag giveaway, courtesy of Arthrex. We will also have live music and bounce houses for our Saturday Tailgate party from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

