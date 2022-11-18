Growlers Outlast Mariners 5-4 in OT

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 overtime win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Hometown hero Brett Budgell notched his second of the night with 3:03 left in overtime to win it as he willed the puck over the line following a scrum in the Mariners crease to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory.

These two teams finish their series on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Budgell

2. NFL - B. Kruse

3. MNE - M. Santos

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.