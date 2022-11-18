Growlers Outlast Mariners 5-4 in OT
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-4 overtime win over the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Hometown hero Brett Budgell notched his second of the night with 3:03 left in overtime to win it as he willed the puck over the line following a scrum in the Mariners crease to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory.
These two teams finish their series on Saturday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - B. Budgell
2. NFL - B. Kruse
3. MNE - M. Santos
