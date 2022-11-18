Worcester Railers HC Announce Player Signing, AHL PTO

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jeff Solow to an ECHL contract, and that forward Steve Jandric has been signed to a professional try-out by the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL).

Solow,26, joins the Railers after being released from the Savannah Ghost Pirates during their inaugural training camp earlier this season. Last season in 2021-22, the Naples, FL native played 40 games for the Iowa Heartlanders, scoring eight points (0-8-8). Solow did not play during the 2020-21 season. Prior to playing professional hockey, the 6'0", 194lb defenseman played parts of two seasons with SUNY-Oswego from 2018-19 to 2019-20. Solow scored four points (1-3-4) in his 26 games played for the Lakers. Prior to SUNY-Oswego, he played parts of three seasons with Merrimack College from 2016-17 to 2018-19. Solow played 13 games for the Warriors, accruing four penalty minutes and a -4 rating. He will join the Railers lineup tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Jandric,25, joins the Thunderbirds after scoring 13 points (6-7-13) in his eleven games played. A rookie, the Prince George, BC native has 21 points in his 26 career games played with the Railers, dating back to last season. The 6'0", 201lb forward joined the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League last season for two games, scoring one goal while recording a +1 rating.

