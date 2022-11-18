Americans Look for Second Win in Cincinnati

November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Cincinnati Cyclones(Allen Americans)

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a two-game series in Cincinnati tonight. The Americans beat Cincinnati on Wednesday night 5-4 at Heritage Bank Center. The Americans handed the Cyclones their first regulation loss of the season two days ago. Allen has won back-to-back games after losing four in a row.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:00 pm CST

Puck Drop: 6:35 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 12/2/22 vs. Rapid City Rush

Last Game: The Allen Americans never trailed in the game on Wednesday night beating the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-4. Hank Crone and Jack Combs each scored twice to lead the way for the Americans. After dropping four in a row, the Americans have won back-to-back games. Allen goaltender Luke Peressini made several big saves in the third period to help the Americans start the road trip with a win. Peressini is expected to start tonight with an E-Bug backing him up.

Pochiro extends streak to five: Americans forward Zach Pochiro extended his point streak to five games with his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday night. Pochiro took a pass from Colton Hargrove and fired the puck into the Cincinnati net on a one-timer from the left circle to put the Americans on top 2-1 in the second period. The goal for Zach Pochiro was his 99th professional goal.

Flodell remains in Ottawa: Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Flodell was recalled by the Ottawa Senators last week and assigned to their AHL affiliate Belleville.

Hank Crones big Night: Americans forward Hank Crone, had his biggest night as a pro on Wednesday night with two goals and two assists to lead the Americans to a 5-4 victory over Cincinnati. He finished a plus-two for the game with four shots on net.

Remaining Perfect: The Allen Americans are a perfect 4-0, when they score the first goal of the game. Hank Crone's fifth goal of the season on Wednesday night in the opening frame gave the Americans the early 1-0 lead.

Blachman serves first of two: Americans forward Nico Blachman served the first of a two-game suspension on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. He can return to the lineup Saturday in Fort Wayne.

Comparing Allen and Cincinnati

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-2-1-0

Away: 2-2-0-0

Overall: 4-4-1-0

Last 10: 4-4-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Jack Combs

Assists: (8) Liam Finlay

Points: (9) Jack Combs

+/-: (+8) Liam Finlay

PIM: (39) Nico Blachman

Cincinnati Cyclones:

Home: 3-1-0-1

Road: 4-0-0-0

Overall: 7-1-0-1

Last 10: 7-1-0-1

Cincinnati Cyclones Leaders:

Goals: (7) Justin Vaive

Assists: (10) Louie Caporusso

Points: (13) Louie Caporusso

+/-: (+12) Jason Smereck

PIM: (46) Arvin Atwal

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.