Americans Look for Second Win in Cincinnati
November 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Cincinnati, Ohio - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a two-game series in Cincinnati tonight. The Americans beat Cincinnati on Wednesday night 5-4 at Heritage Bank Center. The Americans handed the Cyclones their first regulation loss of the season two days ago. Allen has won back-to-back games after losing four in a row.
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:00 pm CST
Puck Drop: 6:35 pm CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Next Home Game: 12/2/22 vs. Rapid City Rush
Last Game: The Allen Americans never trailed in the game on Wednesday night beating the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-4. Hank Crone and Jack Combs each scored twice to lead the way for the Americans. After dropping four in a row, the Americans have won back-to-back games. Allen goaltender Luke Peressini made several big saves in the third period to help the Americans start the road trip with a win. Peressini is expected to start tonight with an E-Bug backing him up.
Pochiro extends streak to five: Americans forward Zach Pochiro extended his point streak to five games with his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday night. Pochiro took a pass from Colton Hargrove and fired the puck into the Cincinnati net on a one-timer from the left circle to put the Americans on top 2-1 in the second period. The goal for Zach Pochiro was his 99th professional goal.
Flodell remains in Ottawa: Ottawa Senators prospect Logan Flodell was recalled by the Ottawa Senators last week and assigned to their AHL affiliate Belleville.
Hank Crones big Night: Americans forward Hank Crone, had his biggest night as a pro on Wednesday night with two goals and two assists to lead the Americans to a 5-4 victory over Cincinnati. He finished a plus-two for the game with four shots on net.
Remaining Perfect: The Allen Americans are a perfect 4-0, when they score the first goal of the game. Hank Crone's fifth goal of the season on Wednesday night in the opening frame gave the Americans the early 1-0 lead.
Blachman serves first of two: Americans forward Nico Blachman served the first of a two-game suspension on Wednesday night in Cincinnati. He can return to the lineup Saturday in Fort Wayne.
Comparing Allen and Cincinnati
Allen Americans:
Home: 2-2-1-0
Away: 2-2-0-0
Overall: 4-4-1-0
Last 10: 4-4-1-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (6) Jack Combs
Assists: (8) Liam Finlay
Points: (9) Jack Combs
+/-: (+8) Liam Finlay
PIM: (39) Nico Blachman
Cincinnati Cyclones:
Home: 3-1-0-1
Road: 4-0-0-0
Overall: 7-1-0-1
Last 10: 7-1-0-1
Cincinnati Cyclones Leaders:
Goals: (7) Justin Vaive
Assists: (10) Louie Caporusso
Points: (13) Louie Caporusso
+/-: (+12) Jason Smereck
PIM: (46) Arvin Atwal
Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini faces the Cincinnati Cyclones
