Griffin Stays Hot, 'Clones Bounce Back With 4-1 Win

Cincinnati Cyclones' Dakota Betts, Lincoln Griffin and Zack Andrusiak celebrate win

Cincinnati, OH- Once again, Lincoln Griffin continued to shine, scoring two goals in consecutive games to help guide the Cyclones to a 4-1 win over the Allen Americans Friday night.

Cincinnati is now 8-1-0-1 through the first 10 games of the 2022-23 regular season. Allen falls to 4-5-1-0.

- Dakota Betts was the lone goal that came from a first period featuring 29 combined shots between Allen and Cincinnati. A failed clear midway through the first allowed Lincoln Griffin to keep a puck onside. From there, the winger fed Zack Andrusiak who worked a puck back to Dakota Betts. The 21-year-old Ontario native slid into the slot to fire home his first professional goal, beating Luke Peressini glove side for the 1-0 lead.

- Beck Warm was tested throughout the opening 20 minutes and made a breakaway save in the first minute of the game on Allen's Hank Crone. Liam Finlay also found himself parked at the net-front for a quality chance, but Warm remained tall throughout the first.

- Cincinnati fired a season high-18 shots in a period during the middle frame, but Peressini managed to keep the 'Clones from adding to their lead. The Cyclones thought they had a goal with 5:32 to play in the second, but the goal went under review and was overturned due to goaltender interference.

- Despite their overturned goal in the second, Cincinnati jumped on the board early in period three, as Lincoln Griffin scored back-to-back goals, giving him eight on the season to lead the team. Griffin has scored twice in consecutive games and is riding a career best-four game goal scoring streak.

- Jack Combs cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-1 at the 10:50 mark of the third, but Dajon Mingo sealed the deal with an empty net goal to give the 'Clones a 4-1 win.

- Beck Warm made 32 saves in a bounce back performance. He is 5-1-0-1 on the season. Peressini took the loss in goal for Allen but made 46 saves in the process. The Cyclones blasted a season high-50 shots on goal.

- The Cyclones wrap up their season long-five game homestand on Thanksgiving Eve when they welcome the Toledo Walleye back to Heritage Bank Center for the first time since the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

