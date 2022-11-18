Ryczek Loaned to Springfield (AHL)

READING - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that defenseman Jake Ryczek has been loaned to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Ryczek has four points in five games this season with the Thunder, including a current two-game point streak. Last season with the Thunder, the Springfield, Massachusetts native had six goals and 19 assists for 25 points in 48 games played.

