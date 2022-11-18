Rush Announce Details for Rush Gives Back Night

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are excited to announce the details for the team's annual Rush Gives Back Night, presented by Black Hills Energy. The night, which once again will happen in conjunction with the Teddy Bear Toss, will take place on Saturday, December 10 against the Wichita Thunder.

The price of every ticket, regardless of location, will be $30 before any associated fees, and $5 from each ticket sold will go into a fund that will be donated to Black Hills Works and Rural America Initiatives. Additionally, Black Hills Energy will be matching the Rush's donation up to $10,000.

"We are excited to once again bring back Rush Gives Back Night," said Rush president Todd Mackin. "The impact we have seen over the past two seasons with this event is something our entire staff is proud of. We have been able to put $30,000 back into the community and work with organizations that do a tremendous amount of good in the Black Hills. This is only possible thanks to the generosity of our fans and partners and I can't wait to see what we're able to do together this year.

"Black Hills Energy is excited to once again partner with Rush Gives Back to support organizations throughout our community doing the important work of helping people from all backgrounds grow and thrive. We will proudly match up to $10,000 of the dollars raised at the December 10 game to support Rural America Initiative and Black Hills Works." said Marc Eyre, Vice President of South Dakota Electric Operations.

Black Hills Works provides person-centered services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can live, work, and play in our community. Services include residential, employment assistance, arts expression, recreation, and social outlets so the over 600 people supported by Black Hills Works can live lives of full potential.

Rural America Initiatives (RAI) is a Native American-led 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization formed in 1986 to help the most in-need Native American families in Rapid City and the Crow Creek Reservation. RAI helps approximately 1,100 at-risk children and their families in Rapid City, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start students on the Crow Creek Reservation. RAI's priorities are children who are homeless, in foster care, handicapped or whose caregiver is incarcerated. RAI runs educational programs that address the needs of the whole family: Head Start programs serving children prenatal through age five, and Ateyapi (Lakota for "fatherhood"), a mentoring program in the Rapid City Schools working to keep students in school through high school graduation.

The Rush's annual Teddy Bear Toss will also take place on Rush Gives Back night as fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals to be thrown onto the ice after the Rush score their first goal of the game. The stuffed animals will be collected and donated to Ellsworth Air Force Base Families, Rural America Initiatives, Seventh Circuit CASA Program and Monument Health Foundation, where they will be distributed to children in pediatric units and other family medicine areas.

Tickets for Rush Gives Back Night are available now and can be purchased in the Rush office, over the phone at (605) 716-7825 or online.

