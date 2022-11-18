Royals Strike Down Thunder for Fifth-Straight Win, 5-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, Friday, November 18th at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 6-4-1 and captured their fifth consecutive win behind multi-point games from forwards Max Newton (1 G, 2 A) and Shane Sellar (2 G). Maier improved to 3-2-1 on the season with his third win of his professional career while Thunder goalie Jake Theut saved 23 of 28 shots faced and suffered his third consecutive loss.

Reading opened the game with two goals in the first five minutes of play. Defenseman Will MacKinnon snapped a shot through traffic in front of Adirondack's net 4:41 into the first period for his second goal of the season. Newton followed up with a goal just ten seconds later for his team leading ninth goal of the season. The two goals were scored 10 seconds apart from each other which surpass the previous home record of quickest Royals consecutive goals of 11 seconds.

The Royals extended their lead to four in the second period with one goal scored on the penalty kill while the other came on the power play. Devon Paliani tapped a saucer pass from Jacob Gaucher past Theut's glove save attempt on a shorthanded odd man rush for his first goal as a Royal. Later in the period, Sellar deflected a shot past Theut that trickled across the goal line for the rookie's first of two goals in the game.

Adirondack answered Reading's four goals 16:44 into the middle frame on the power play. Forward Grant Jozefek crashed in on Reading's net and slid the puck past Maier as he fell to his stomach past Reading's crease. The goal broke Adirondack's skid of nine scoreless power plays and sent the game into the third period with Reading up, 4-1.

The Royals and Thunder each scored one power play goal despite having multiple man advantage opportunities. Reading went 1/3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1/4 and failed to score on a 5-on-3 man advantage opportunity for over a minute to open the third period.

Both teams scored in the final minutes of Reading's commanding victory over the Thunder. Sellar netted his second goal of the game for the Carlisle, PA native's first multi-goal game of his professional career while Thunder defenseman Matt Steif beat Maier with a wrist shot from the blue line with 1:06 remaining in regulation.

Reading continues a two-game weekend series against the Thunder at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th at Santander Arena. The series finale features the promotional game, We Hate the Royals Night.

