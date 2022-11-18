Royals Return Home to Host Thunder on Four-Game Win Streak

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a two-game weekend series against the Adirondack Thunder tonight at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Tonight's game is the La Noche de Los Reales game presented by Anewalt Landscape Contracting. Celebrate Reading's Latin American community at the game which will feature a Spanish-speaking co-host, WH Dance Academy performance as well as Latin and Reggaeton music. $5 from each ticket sold will benefit ConPRmetidos Hurricane Relief charity for Puerto Rico. Additionally, specialty Puerto Rico themed jerseys are available for pre-order HERE. 50% of proceeds from jerseys sold will also go to ConPRmetidos.Tickets to the game are available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading improved to 5-4-1 on the season after defeating Worcester in their previous game, 6-2, on Wednesday, November 16th at the DCU Center. Multi-point games for forwards Max Newton, Trey Bradley and Charlie Gerard propelled the Royals over the Railers in the first of eight meetings between the two teams this season.

The Royals prepare to meet with the Adirondack Thunder for the first time this regular season after facing off against each other in two preseason games.

Reading fell in the preseason opener to the Adirondack Thunder, 4-1, at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday, October 14th. The Royals and Thunder faced off again in the preseason finale on Saturday, October 15th at Santander Arena where Reading fell to Adirondack, 3-1. Forwards Shane Sellar and Kamerin Nault scored Reading's goals in games one and two respectively. Goaltenders Justin Kapelmaster and Nolan Maier split the preseason games in net. Kaplemaster stopped 31 of 33 shots faced in game one while Maier saved 19 of 21 shots faced in game two.

Reading holds third place in the North Division with a .550 win percentage. Reading has two games less played compared to Worcester and Newfoundland who rank above the Royals in the divisional standings. Worcester holds second place in the North Division with a .833 win percentage and suffered a loss to Reading in their last game. Newfoundland sits atop the North Division and Eastern Conference as the Growlers have yet to lose in regulation with an 11-0-1 record and .958 win percentage. Trois-Rivières and Maine rank in fourth and fifth place respectively with sub .500 records. Adirondack has the fewest amount of games played in the division (9) with a .389 win percentage in sixth place. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-12-0 record.

Adirondack posts a 2-4-2-1 record on the season and haven't lost in regulation in their previous five games (2-0-2-1). In their previous game on Wednesday, November 16th, the Thunder fell in overtime to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 4-3. The Thunder opened the season winless in their first five games and come into Reading with one win in four road games (1-2-1).

Adirondack enters tonight with the fourth best penalty kill in the league on the road with only one power play goals allowed on 14 opposing team's power play opportunities. The Thunder are 2-0 this season when leading after the second period, but are 0-4-2-1 when trailing after two periods.

Reading leads the ECHL in shots against per game (25.9 avg.) and ranks 6th in the league on the power play (25%).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the road-trip finale against the Railers:

Player Streaks:

Forward Trey Bradley is on a five-game point streak (2 G, 6 A).

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 2 A).

Forward Tyler Kirkup is on a three-game point streak (2 G, 1 A).

Defensemen Will MacKinnon is on a two-game point streak (1 G, 1 A).

Defenseman Colin Felix is on a two-game point streak (2 A).

Milestones:

Forward Brendan Hoffmann scored his first professional career goal.

Defenseman Ryan Romeo earned his first point as a Royal with an assist.

Today's game will be streamed on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

