Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed goaltender Landon Bow to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bow, 23, made his NHL debut this season with Dallas on Nov. 21 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, stopping all 14 shots he faced. Bow appeared in two NHL games in 2018-19 and logged a 0-0-0 record with a 1.03 goals against average and a .947 save percentage in 58:15 of total time on ice.

The goaltender also appeared in 46 games for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League, during the 2018-19 season. He recorded a 24-15-5 record with a 2.89 GAA, a .893 SV% and one shutout.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a free agent on March 10, 2017.

