New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts

BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Ben Street and defensemen Matt Tennyson and Dakota Mermis to contracts. The announcements were made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.

Street, 32, signed a one-year, two-way contract. He spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks, splitting time in the NHL and with their AHL affiliate in San Diego. In 2017-18, the left-shooting forward set professional career highs scoring 21 goals and 44 assists for 65 points in 73 regular-season games with Grand Rapids, serving as an alternate captain. His point total led the Griffins, while his goal total placed second.

Tennyson, 29, signed a two-year, two-way contract. He spent the past two seasons splitting time with the Buffalo Sabres and their AHL affiliate in Rochester. Through 275 regular-season AHL contests with Worcester, Charlotte and Rochester, from 2011-19, Tennyson has 27 goals and 77 assists for 104 points and 194 penalty minutes. In his 124 game NHL career, he has posted three goals, 17 assists for 20 points and 32 penalty minutes.

Mermis, 25, signed a one-year, two-way contract. He spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, primarily with their AHL affiliate in Tucson. In 2017-18, the left-shooting defenseman set professional career highs scoring three goals and 21 assists for 24 points in 62 regular-season games with Tucson. He was named captain of the Roadrunners for the 2018-19 season after serving as an alternate captain during the 2017-18 regular season.

