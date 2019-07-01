New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The New Jersey Devils today signed forward Ben Street and defensemen Matt Tennyson and Dakota Mermis to contracts. The announcements were made by Devils' Executive Vice President/General Manager Ray Shero.
Street, 32, signed a one-year, two-way contract. He spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks, splitting time in the NHL and with their AHL affiliate in San Diego. In 2017-18, the left-shooting forward set professional career highs scoring 21 goals and 44 assists for 65 points in 73 regular-season games with Grand Rapids, serving as an alternate captain. His point total led the Griffins, while his goal total placed second.
Tennyson, 29, signed a two-year, two-way contract. He spent the past two seasons splitting time with the Buffalo Sabres and their AHL affiliate in Rochester. Through 275 regular-season AHL contests with Worcester, Charlotte and Rochester, from 2011-19, Tennyson has 27 goals and 77 assists for 104 points and 194 penalty minutes. In his 124 game NHL career, he has posted three goals, 17 assists for 20 points and 32 penalty minutes.
Mermis, 25, signed a one-year, two-way contract. He spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes, primarily with their AHL affiliate in Tucson. In 2017-18, the left-shooting defenseman set professional career highs scoring three goals and 21 assists for 24 points in 62 regular-season games with Tucson. He was named captain of the Roadrunners for the 2018-19 season after serving as an alternate captain during the 2017-18 regular season.
Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.
Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!
Images from this story
|
Defenseman Dakota Mermis with the Tucson Roadrunners
|
Forward Ben Street with the San Diego Gulls
|
Defenseman Matt Tennyson with the Rochester Americans
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019
- New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts - Binghamton Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Agree to Two-Way Contracts with Six Players - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Re-Sign All-Star Forward Greg Carey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Sam Vigneault to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Three-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier - Laval Rocket
- Sens Ink Szwarz to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- LA Kings Add Ryan, Frk - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Reece Scarlett and Center Tanner Kero - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Three Players to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Sign Cal O'Reilly to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Vincent LoVerde, Tom McCollum and Harry Zolnierczyk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Sign Brandon Davidson to One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Flames Sign Byron Froese to To One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Luke Witkowski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forwards Greg McKegg and Danny O'Regan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sign Spezia and Kestner to One-Year Deals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joe Palmer Hired as Syracuse Crunch Goaltending & Video Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Predators Sign AHL MVP Daniel Carr - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Forward Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Capitals Sign Forward Philippe Maillet to Two-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond - Rochester Americans
- Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Sens Acquire Carcone in Multi-Player Trade with Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Binghamton Devils Stories
- New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts
- Devils Sign Forward Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract
- New Jersey Devils Select Eleven in 2019 NHL Entry Draft
- New Jersey Devils Select Jack Hughes First Overall in 2019 NHL Entry Draft
- Devils Sign Nikita Popugaev to AHL Contract