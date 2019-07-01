LA Kings Add Ryan, Frk
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have agreed to terms with two unrestricted free agents. Defenseman Joakim Ryan agreed to a one-year, one-way contract with a $725K AAV and forward Martin Frk agreed to a one-year, two-way contract worth $700K AAV at the NHL level.
The 26-year-old Ryan (born June 17, 1993) appeared in 44 games last season with the San Jose Sharks, posting seven points (0-7=7) and 15 penalty minutes. The Rumson, New Jersey native also played in 20 postseason games during the 2019 playoffs, recording one point (0-1=1).
A seventh-round selection (198th overall) by the Sharks in the 2012 NHL Draft, Ryan has appeared in 106 NHL games, all with San Jose, posting 19 points (3-16=19), a plus-12 rating and 23 penalty minutes.
The 25-year-old Frk (born Oct. 5, 1993) appeared in 30 games last season with the Detroit Red Wings, posting six points (1-5=6) and four penalty minutes. He also played in 13 games with Grand Rapids (AHL), posting 14 points (5-9=14), a plus-12 rating and six penalty minutes.
The Pelhrimov, Czech Republic native has appeared in 100 career NHL games between the Red Wings and the Carolina Hurricanes, posting 31 points (12-19=31) and 18 penalty minutes. In 227 AHL games he has posted 132 points (68-84=132) and 191 penalty minutes.
During the 2017 AHL playoffs, the former second-round pick (49th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft by the Red Wings registered 15 points (5-10=15), a plus-3 rating and 20 penalty minutes to help Grand Rapids win the Calder Cup Championship. He tallied two points (1-1=2), including the game-winning goal in the championship clinching game against Syracuse.
The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
