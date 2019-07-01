Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal

July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced that they have signed defenseman Nate Prosser to a two-year, two-way contract.

Prosser, 33, is a nine-year veteran who most recently split the 2018-19 season between the NHL and AHL, playing 15 games for the Minnesota Wild and 31 games for the Iowa Wild. A native of Elk River, Minnesota, Prosser is a strong, stay-at-home defenseman and has played 354 games in the NHL, mostly with the Minnesota Wild. He has totaled 47 points (10G, 37A) and 231 penalty minutes after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Wild after four years at Colorado College.

Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.