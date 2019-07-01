Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced that they have signed defenseman Nate Prosser to a two-year, two-way contract.
Prosser, 33, is a nine-year veteran who most recently split the 2018-19 season between the NHL and AHL, playing 15 games for the Minnesota Wild and 31 games for the Iowa Wild. A native of Elk River, Minnesota, Prosser is a strong, stay-at-home defenseman and has played 354 games in the NHL, mostly with the Minnesota Wild. He has totaled 47 points (10G, 37A) and 231 penalty minutes after signing as an undrafted free agent with the Wild after four years at Colorado College.
Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 21-Game and 13-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond - Rochester Americans
- Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Sens Acquire Carcone in Multi-Player Trade with Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal
- Phantoms Charities Urban Greenway Dedication July 24
- PPL Center to Host 2019 Flyers vs. Islanders Rookie Game
- Eight Former Phantoms to Play in World Championships