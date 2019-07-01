Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Three-Year Deal

July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-signed goaltender Vitek Vanecek to a three-year contract. The contract is a two-way deal for the 2019-20 season, and a one-way contract for 2020-21 and 2021-22. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Vanecek, 23, posted a 21-10-6 record with Hershey in 2018-19, recording a 2.62 goals against average, a .907 save percentage, and two shutouts. He was named the AHL's Player of the Week for the period ending Oct. 21. Vanecek was Hershey's lone representative at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, and was the top goaltender during the All-Star Challenge. The Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic native played in four Calder Cup Playoff games, recording a 2.25 goals against average and .935 save percentage. He earned a 39-save shutout in Hershey's Game 2 victory at Bridgeport.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound goaltender has collected a 52-33-15 record in 110 career AHL games with Hershey, posting a 2.69 goals against average, a .903 save percentage, and nine shutouts.

Vanecek was a 2nd round selection, 39th overall, of the Capitals in the 2014 NHL Draft. He earned his first NHL recall to Washington during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but did not see any game action.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.