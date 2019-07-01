Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal

July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Jean-Sebastien Dea to a two-year contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Dea (5'11", 175 lbs., 2/8/1994) split time between the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins in 2018-19, posting six points (4+2) in a career-high 23 NHL games. He also appeared in 46 AHL games last season, recording 44 points (17+27) in those contests.

In his career, Dea has totaled seven points (5+2) in 29 NHL games spent with the Devils and Penguins. Through parts of six professional seasons, the Laval, Quebec native has also played in 308 regular-season AHL games, totaling 185 points (83+102) for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Springfield Thunderbirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.