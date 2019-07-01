Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Three Players to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltenders Scott Wedgewood and Spencer Martin, as well as forward Chris Mueller, to one-year, two-way contracts, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Wedgewood, 26, appeared in 48 games with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League during the 2018-19 season, posting a record of 28-14-2 to go along with a 2.68 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. He ranked second in the AHL for both wins and shutouts (five). He set career highs last year for games played, wins and shutouts. The Brampton, Ontario native also played in three 2019 Calder Cup Playoff games.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound goaltender has appeared in 164 career AHL games over seven seasons with the Americans, Binghamton Devils, Ontario Reign and Albany Devils, compiling an 81-51-12 record to go along with a 2.47 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Wedgewood has also made 24 appearances in the NHL over two seasons with the New Jersey Devils and Arizona Coyotes, posting a record of 7-10-5 to go along with a 3.05 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.

Wedgewood was originally drafted by the Devils in the third round, 84th overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Martin, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, played in 23 games with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League last season, posting a 9-10-2 record with a .902 save percentage and a 3.40 goals-against average. He also registered three shutouts.

The Oakville, Ontario native has played in 125 career AHL games with the Eagles and the San Antonio Rampage, notching a 49-58-11 record with nine shutouts. He has also played in three career NHL games, all with the Colorado Avalanche during the 2016-17 season.

Martin was drafted by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Mueller, 33, appeared in 60 games with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League last season, collecting 33 goals and 65 points to go along with 32 penalty minutes. The West Seneca, New York native ranked first on the Marlies for goals and second for points. Mueller also ranked third in the AHL for power-play goals with 16. The Marlies assistant captain set a career high for goals in 2018-19. He also played in 13 Calder Cup Playoff games for Toronto, recording five goals and 10 points.

The 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward has skated in 53 career NHL games over five seasons with the Nashville Predators, Dallas Stars and New York Rangers, posting three goals and 10 points. Mueller has also appeared in 711 career AHL games, registering 222 goals and 527 points to go along with 374 penalty minutes. He has won the Calder Cup twice, with the Marlies in 2018 and the Texas Stars in 2014.

