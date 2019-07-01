IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Sikura on a one-year AHL contract through the 2019-20 season.

Sikura, 27, was an alternate captain with the IceHogs for the second straight season in 2018-19, skating in 50 games and tallying 19 points (7g, 12a). The forward was named the team's Unsung Hero after posting the Hogs' second-longest point streak of the campaign in which he recorded four goals and two assists over a five-game stretch from Oct. 6 - 20. Sikura also capped the season with multi-point efforts on Oct. 14 vs. Hershey (2a) and Dec. 19 vs. Milwaukee (1g, 1a).

The Aurora, Ontario native enjoyed a breakout year with Rockford in 2017-18, logging 39 points with 23 goals, 16 assists and a +24 plus/minus rating in 74 contests. Sikura ranked first on team in plus/minus, second in goals, third in points and was tabbed the IceHogs' team MVP for his standout campaign. The forward skated to an even-or-better rating in 60 of his 74 games that year and finished the regular season with the top plus/minus rating of all AHL rookie forwards. In addition, he tied the franchise record with goals in five straight games from Jan. 6 - 13.

Since making his IceHogs debut in 2017-18, Sikura leads all Rockford skaters with a +25 rating and shares the team lead with 35 total goals in 137 contests between the regular and postseason.

Overall, the third-year forward has combined for 58 points (30g, 28a) in 146 career regular-season AHL games between Springfield (2014-15), Portland (2015-16), Iowa (2016-17) and Rockford (2017-19). He has also tallied 82 points (30g, 52a) in 115 career ECHL games with Toledo (2015-17) and Manchester (2016-17).

Prior to beginning his pro career, Sikura attended Dartmouth College (NCAA) from 2011-15 where he served as the team captain in each of his final two seasons. He was selected to the All-Ivy League First Team in 2012-13 after leading the club in goals (12), assists (20) and points (32).

