IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs today announced they have agreed to terms with forward Tyler Sikura on a one-year AHL contract through the 2019-20 season.
Sikura, 27, was an alternate captain with the IceHogs for the second straight season in 2018-19, skating in 50 games and tallying 19 points (7g, 12a). The forward was named the team's Unsung Hero after posting the Hogs' second-longest point streak of the campaign in which he recorded four goals and two assists over a five-game stretch from Oct. 6 - 20. Sikura also capped the season with multi-point efforts on Oct. 14 vs. Hershey (2a) and Dec. 19 vs. Milwaukee (1g, 1a).
The Aurora, Ontario native enjoyed a breakout year with Rockford in 2017-18, logging 39 points with 23 goals, 16 assists and a +24 plus/minus rating in 74 contests. Sikura ranked first on team in plus/minus, second in goals, third in points and was tabbed the IceHogs' team MVP for his standout campaign. The forward skated to an even-or-better rating in 60 of his 74 games that year and finished the regular season with the top plus/minus rating of all AHL rookie forwards. In addition, he tied the franchise record with goals in five straight games from Jan. 6 - 13.
Since making his IceHogs debut in 2017-18, Sikura leads all Rockford skaters with a +25 rating and shares the team lead with 35 total goals in 137 contests between the regular and postseason.
Overall, the third-year forward has combined for 58 points (30g, 28a) in 146 career regular-season AHL games between Springfield (2014-15), Portland (2015-16), Iowa (2016-17) and Rockford (2017-19). He has also tallied 82 points (30g, 52a) in 115 career ECHL games with Toledo (2015-17) and Manchester (2016-17).
Prior to beginning his pro career, Sikura attended Dartmouth College (NCAA) from 2011-15 where he served as the team captain in each of his final two seasons. He was selected to the All-Ivy League First Team in 2012-13 after leading the club in goals (12), assists (20) and points (32).
Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:
Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.
