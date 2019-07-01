Sens Ink Szwarz to Two-Way Deal

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today the club signed forward Jordan Szwarz to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $800,000 in the National Hockey League and $425,000 in the American Hockey League.

Szwarz, aged 28, scored 23 goals and added 23 assists to lead the AHL's Providence Bruins with 46 points in 68 games last season and was named to the AHL All-Star Classic last January. Szwarz served as Providence's team's captain and added two goals and two assists over four playoff games.

A native of Burlington, Ont., Szwarz was selected in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes. He has played in 47 career NHL games with the Coyotes and the Boston Bruins, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

The 5-11, 180-pound forward has scored 20 or more goals in the AHL in each of the last three seasons.

