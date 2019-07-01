Phantoms Sign Cal O'Reilly to Two-Year Deal

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced that they have signed forward Cal O'Reilly to a two-year AHL contract.

O'Reilly, 32, is a 13-year pro and is coming off an All-Star season and the second highest scoring total of his career, posting 16 goals, as well as 51 assists for 67 points in 67 games for the Iowa Wild. O'Reilly has played 667 AHL games and totaled 581 points with 120 goals and 461 assists.

He has been named an AHL All-Star five times in his career (2008-09, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2018-19). O'Reilly has served as the Captain for the Utica Comets, Rochester Americans, and wore the C for the past two seasons with the Iowa Wild.

"We are thrilled to have Cal join the Phantoms," Said Phantoms owner, Jim Brooks. "He is a dynamic player on the ice, who will also be a great mentor to our young players in the locker room and throughout the community."

A native of Toronto, Ontario, O'Reilly was drafted in the fifth round (#150) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft and has played 145 NHL games in his career, posting 49 points on 16 goals and 33 assists with the Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres, and Minnesota Wild. He is the older brother of Ryan O'Reilly, who was named the 2018-19 Conn Smythe Trophy winner after leading the St. Louis Blues in scoring during their Stanley Cup victory.

