Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have announced that they have signed forward Kurtis Gabriel to a one-year, two-way contract.
Gabriel, 26, played 22 games for the New Jersey Devils last season and posted two goals and two assists with 59 penalty minutes. He played 32 games in the AHL for the Binghamton Devils and had six points and 28 penalty minutes.
A native of Newmarket, Ontario, Gabriel was drafted in the third round (#81) in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild and has played 38 games in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils and has totaled five points and 98 penalty minutes. In 264 AHL games, Gabriel has 54 points (28G, 26A) and 416 penalty minutes.
