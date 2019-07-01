Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has signed forward Dalton Smith to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Smith, 27, returns for his third season in Rochester after recording eight points (2+6) and a team-high 111 penalty minutes in 48 games with the Amerks last season. During the 2017-18 campaign, his first with the Amerks, Smith recorded two points (1+1) to go along with 102 penalty minutes in 45 contests.

In his AHL career, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound forward has totaled 50 points (25+25) in 319 career contests between Rochester, Providence, Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Springfield while also racking up 619 penalty minutes. Before joining the Amerks in 2017, Smith spent the 2016-17 campaign with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL, recording 23 points (10+13) in 60 regular-season contests while serving as an alternate captain.

Prior to turning pro, the Oshawa, Ontario, native played four seasons with the Ottawa 67's (OHL), where he produced 105 points (50+55) in 196 career games. In his final season with Ottawa, Smith helped the club claim the Leyden Trophy as East Division Champions for the third consecutive year.

Smith was originally a second-round selection (34th overall) of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2010 NHL Draft.

