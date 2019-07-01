Monsters Sign Forward Sam Vigneault to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Monday that forward Sam Vigneault signed a one-year AHL contract with the club for the 2019-20 season. In 61 appearances for Cleveland last year, Vigneault posted 4-16-20 with 32 penalty minutes and a -3 rating and added 1-5-6 with two penalty minutes and a +4 rating in three appearances for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

A 6'5", 203 lb. left-shooting native of Baie-Comeau, QC, Vigneault, 23, notched 14-33-47 with 82 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 133 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of three seasons from 2017-19. In 106 NCAA appearances for Clarkson University spanning three seasons from 2014-17, Vigneault contributed 30-45-75 with 79 penalty minutes and a +5 rating.

