Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract

July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed forward Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Lazar (6'0", 205 lbs., 2/2/1995) has spent the last two full seasons as a member of Calgary's organization after the Flames acquired him from the Ottawa Senators in March 2017. In parts of five seasons for the Flames and Senators, Lazar has recorded 51 points (15+36) in 246 career NHL games.

Drafted by the Senators in the first round (17th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, Lazar was a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings teams that captured WHL titles in 2012 and 2014 and a Memorial Cup in 2014. The Salmon Arm, British Columbia native also represented Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships, including in 2015 when he captained the team and tied for the tournament lead with five goals en route to a gold medal.

