Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with Quebec-born forward William Pelletier.
Pelletier, 26, suited up for 118 regular season games over the course of three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs, collecting 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists), while serving 40 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-7, 172-pound left winger added two goals in 13 playoff contests. Prior to beginning his professional career, Pelletier completed a four-year collegiate stint with Norwich University.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019
- New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts - Binghamton Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Agree to Two-Way Contracts with Six Players - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Re-Sign All-Star Forward Greg Carey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Sam Vigneault to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Three-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier - Laval Rocket
- Sens Ink Szwarz to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- LA Kings Add Ryan, Frk - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Reece Scarlett and Center Tanner Kero - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Three Players to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Sign Cal O'Reilly to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Vincent LoVerde, Tom McCollum and Harry Zolnierczyk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Sign Brandon Davidson to One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Flames Sign Byron Froese to To One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Luke Witkowski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forwards Greg McKegg and Danny O'Regan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sign Spezia and Kestner to One-Year Deals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joe Palmer Hired as Syracuse Crunch Goaltending & Video Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Predators Sign AHL MVP Daniel Carr - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Forward Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Capitals Sign Forward Philippe Maillet to Two-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond - Rochester Americans
- Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Sens Acquire Carcone in Multi-Player Trade with Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Laval Rocket Stories
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with Nikita Jevpalovs
- Jevpalovs Scores Highlight Reel Goal in Dramatic Overtime Victory to End Season
- Struthers Gets First Pro Goal in 5-1 Loss to Syracuse
- Bridgeport Sound Tigers Defeat Rocket 2-1