Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier

July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - The Laval Rocket announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2019-20) with Quebec-born forward William Pelletier.

Pelletier, 26, suited up for 118 regular season games over the course of three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks' AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs, collecting 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists), while serving 40 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-7, 172-pound left winger added two goals in 13 playoff contests. Prior to beginning his professional career, Pelletier completed a four-year collegiate stint with Norwich University.

