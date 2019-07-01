Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed goaltender Andrew Hammond to a one-year contract with an AAV of $700,000.

A six-year veteran, Hammond (6'2", 223 lbs., 2/11/1988) has 56 games of NHL experience with the Ottawa Senators and Colorado Avalanche, including two extended stays with the Senators in 2014-15 and 2015-16. During those two seasons, Hammond went 27-12-6 and ranked among the NHL's leading goaltenders with a minimum of 15 games played in save percentage (2nd, .927) and goals-against average (8th, 2.21).

In addition to his time in the NHL, Hammond has appeared in 132 AHL contests for the Binghamton Senators, Belleville Senators, San Antonio Rampage and Iowa Wild. The Surrey, British Columbia native has a 62-55-6 career AHL record.

