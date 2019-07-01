Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Reece Scarlett and Center Tanner Kero

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed center Tanner Kero to a two-year, two-way contract and defenseman Reece Scarlett to a one-year, two-way contract.

Kero, 26, tallied 57 points (24-33=57) in 67 regular-season games during the 2018-19 campaign with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL). The center led the team in assists (33), while raking second in points (57) and goals (24). His 11 power play goals paced the Comets and shared 11th among all AHL players.

The forward recorded 22 points (8-14=22) in 72 career regular-season games over three NHL seasons, all as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks. He made one appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Blackhawks in 2017, playing in four games. Additionally, he has skated in 197 career regular-season AHL games over five AHL seasons with Rockford and Utica, posting 141 points (64-77=141). Kero has appeared on three occasions in the Calder Cup Playoffs with the IceHogs (2015, 2016, 2018), skating in 21 games and logging eight points (2-6=8).

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Hancock, Mich. was originally undrafted and signed with Chicago as a free agent on April 2, 2015.

Scarlett, 26, skated in one American Hockey League (AHL) contest with the Texas Stars in 2018-19, suffering a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 5. The defenseman has registered 102 points (19-83=102) in 274 career regular-season AHL contests with Albany, Springfield and Texas. He has also made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs, appearing in 32 career postseason AHL games and recording three points (0-3=3) with Albany and Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Sherwood Park, Alberta was originally selected by New Jersey in the sixth round (159th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and was acquired by Dallas via trade with Florida in exchange for defenseman Ludwig Bystrom on Nov. 10, 2017.

