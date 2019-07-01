Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Vegas Golden Knights agreed to terms with forwards Brandon Pirri and Tomas Nosek on Monday, the first day of NHL free agency. The Golden Knights, who are partners with the Western Conference champion Chicago Wolves, also penned two-year deals with forwards Patrick Brown and Tyrell Goulbourne and signed defensemen Brett Lernout and Jaycob Megna to one-year contracts.
All six players boast NHL experience.
Pirri, who racked up 42 points in 29 games with the Wolves in 2018-19 before being called up to the Golden Knights for good on Jan. 6, signed a two-year contract with Vegas after scoring 12 goals and adding six assists in 31 games for the Knights last season. The 28-year-old Toronto native joined the Vegas organization in 2017 as a free agent and re-signed as a free agent on July 1, 2018.
Nosek earned a one-year contract after recording a career-high 17 points (8 goals, 9 assists) for Vegas in 2018-19. The native of Pardubice, Czech Republic, was selected in the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Detroit Red Wings, scoring seven goals and eight assists in his first season with the Golden Knights.
The 27-year-old Brown captained the Charlotte Checkers to the 2019 Calder Cup and posted 35 points (19G, 16A) in 70 regular-season games before scoring five goals and five assists in 11 postseason contests. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, native signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent and has played for the organization for the past five seasons.
Goulbourne, an Edmonton native, has played the majority of the last four seasons with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms while appearing in 11 games over two seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers. The 25-year-old posted nine goals and nine assists in 2018-19 to go with 135 penalty minutes. Goulbourne was a third-round draft pick in 2013 for the Flyers.
Lernout, a 23-year-old Winnipeg native, played all of the 2018-19 season with the Laval Rocket and collected nine points (4G, 5A) and 41 penalty minutes in 74 contests. Lernout was a third-round selection for the Montreal Canadiens in 2014 and has played 21 NHL games for Montreal over three seasons.
Megna, 26, captained the San Diego Gulls to the Western Conference Finals in 2018-19 as he recorded 13 points (2G, 11A) in 38 games before notching a pair of assists in 16 postseason games. Megna grew up in the Chicago area and played for the Glenview Stars along with Team Illinois and the Chicago Mission. Megna has 43 NHL games under his belt, all with the Anaheim Ducks.
The Wolves host their 2019-20 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Allstate Arena. To set up your season-ticket plan or group outing, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019
- New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts - Binghamton Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Agree to Two-Way Contracts with Six Players - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Re-Sign All-Star Forward Greg Carey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Sam Vigneault to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Three-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier - Laval Rocket
- Sens Ink Szwarz to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- LA Kings Add Ryan, Frk - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Reece Scarlett and Center Tanner Kero - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Three Players to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Sign Cal O'Reilly to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Vincent LoVerde, Tom McCollum and Harry Zolnierczyk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Sign Brandon Davidson to One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Flames Sign Byron Froese to To One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Luke Witkowski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forwards Greg McKegg and Danny O'Regan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sign Spezia and Kestner to One-Year Deals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joe Palmer Hired as Syracuse Crunch Goaltending & Video Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Predators Sign AHL MVP Daniel Carr - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Forward Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Capitals Sign Forward Philippe Maillet to Two-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond - Rochester Americans
- Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Sens Acquire Carcone in Multi-Player Trade with Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Wolves Stories
- Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri
- Chicago Wolves Front Office Captures AHL Awards
- Chicago Wolves' 2019-20 Guaranteed Dates Feature October 5 Home Opener
- Wolves Rally Falls Short as Charlotte Claims Calder Cup
- Checkers' Game 4 Rally Pushes Wolves' Backs to Wall