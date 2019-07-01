Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Contract
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Zachary Fucale to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Fucale, 24, appeared in five games with the Chicago Wolves last season posting a 1-3-0 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder also played in 34 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL recording a 20-9-3 record to go along with a 3.18 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.
The Laval, Quebec native has appeared in 68 career AHL games with the Wolves, Laval Rocket and St. John's IceCaps compiling a 28-31-4 record. He has also tallied a 50-25-7 record in 91 career ECHL games with the Komets and Brampton Beast.
Fucale was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
