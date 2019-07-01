Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Tommy Cross and defenseman Ethan Prow on two-year, two-way contracts.
Cross, 29, appeared in 73 regular season games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, producing 34 points (7-27-34). The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Hartford, Conn., played in eight playoff games with Cleveland, recording three points (1-2-3).
He has appeared in three career NHL games with the Boston Bruins (2015-16). Cross is a veteran of 437 career regular season AHL games, amassing 168 points (38-130-168).
A two-time NCAA Champion with Boston College (2010, 2012), he was originally selected by Boston in the second round (35th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.
Prow, 26, appeared in 74 regular season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), registering a team-leading 50 points (18-32-50). He was named to the 2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Sauk Rapids, Minn., has appeared in 178 career regular season AHL games, producing 84 points (23-61-84).
Undrafted, the St. Cloud State alum was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 29, 2016.
In 2015-16, Prow was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year, Best Offensive Defenseman and Best Defensive Defenseman. He was also named to the NCHC First All-Star Team and NCAA West First All-American Team.
For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019
- New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts - Binghamton Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Agree to Two-Way Contracts with Six Players - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Re-Sign All-Star Forward Greg Carey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Sam Vigneault to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Three-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier - Laval Rocket
- Sens Ink Szwarz to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- LA Kings Add Ryan, Frk - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Reece Scarlett and Center Tanner Kero - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Three Players to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Sign Cal O'Reilly to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Vincent LoVerde, Tom McCollum and Harry Zolnierczyk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Sign Brandon Davidson to One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Flames Sign Byron Froese to To One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Luke Witkowski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forwards Greg McKegg and Danny O'Regan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sign Spezia and Kestner to One-Year Deals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joe Palmer Hired as Syracuse Crunch Goaltending & Video Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Predators Sign AHL MVP Daniel Carr - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Forward Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Capitals Sign Forward Philippe Maillet to Two-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond - Rochester Americans
- Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Sens Acquire Carcone in Multi-Player Trade with Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow
- Florida Panthers Acquire F Dominic Toninato from Colorado Avalanche
- Florida Panthers Extend Qualifying Offers to 10 Players
- Thunderbirds Honored by AHL for Marketing Excellence and Surging Attendance
- T-Birds Sign F Blaine Byron to 1-Year AHL Contract