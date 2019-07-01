Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Tommy Cross and defenseman Ethan Prow on two-year, two-way contracts.

Cross, 29, appeared in 73 regular season games with the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, producing 34 points (7-27-34). The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Hartford, Conn., played in eight playoff games with Cleveland, recording three points (1-2-3).

He has appeared in three career NHL games with the Boston Bruins (2015-16). Cross is a veteran of 437 career regular season AHL games, amassing 168 points (38-130-168).

A two-time NCAA Champion with Boston College (2010, 2012), he was originally selected by Boston in the second round (35th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft.

Prow, 26, appeared in 74 regular season games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), registering a team-leading 50 points (18-32-50). He was named to the 2018-19 AHL Second All-Star Team.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound native of Sauk Rapids, Minn., has appeared in 178 career regular season AHL games, producing 84 points (23-61-84).

Undrafted, the St. Cloud State alum was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 29, 2016.

In 2015-16, Prow was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award and was named the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Player of the Year, Best Offensive Defenseman and Best Defensive Defenseman. He was also named to the NCHC First All-Star Team and NCAA West First All-American Team.

