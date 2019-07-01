Blues Agree to Two-Way Contracts with Six Players

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The St. Louis Blues announced Monday that they have agreed to terms on two-way contracts with forwards Nick Lappin, Evan Polei, Michael Vecchione, and Nathan Walker, as well as defensemen Derrick Pouliot and Jake Dotchin.

The Blues have also agreed to terms with forwards Cam Darcy, Zach Nastasiuk and J.J. Piccinich on AHL contracts.

Lappin, 26, split last season between the New Jersey Devils and their AHL affiliate in Binghamton. The native of Geneva, Illinois has registered eight points (5g, 3a) in 60 career NHL games and 123 points (67g, 56a) in 168 AHL games. Lappin had 19 goals and 34 points in 56 AHL games with Binghamton last season.

Polei, 23, posted 20 points (9g, 11a) in 53 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors in 2018-19. The Wetaskiwin, Alberta native added three points (2g, 1a) in 10 playoff games.

Vecchione, 26, put up 38 points (15g, 23a) in 67 games for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season. The Saugus, Massachusetts native appeared in two games for the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016-17, but was held scoreless.

Walker, 25, has appeared in 12 combined NHL games for the Washington Capitals and Edmonton Oilers, accruing one goal and one assist and becoming the first Australian to play in the NHL. He has collected 140 points (60g, 80a) in 300 career AHL games, all with Hershey.

Pouliot, 25, spent the last two seasons with the Canucks, posting 12 points (3g, 9a) in 62 games in 2018-19. The Estevan, Saskatchewan native has totaled 48 points (8g, 40a) in 200 career NHL games with Vancouver and Pittsburgh.

Dotchin, 25, spent the last season with the Anaheim Ducks, posting one assist and a minus-4 rating in 20 games played. The Cambridge, Ontario native has appeared in 103 career regular-season games over three seasons in the NHL, posting 23 points (3g, 20a).

Darcy, 25, has spent each of the past two seasons with the Utica Comets, collecting ten goals and 23 points in 68 games last season. The South Boston, Massachusetts native has totaled 23 goals and 66 points in 204 career AHL games with Utica and Syracuse.

Nastasiuk, 24, was a second-round draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings in 2013. The Barrie, Ontario native split the 2018-19 season between the Charlotte Checkers and the ECHL's Florida Everblades, notching five goals and 11 points in 43 games with Charlotte. He has totaled nine goals and 25 points in 107 career AHL games with Charlotte and Grand Rapids.

Piccinich, 23, appeared in six AHL games with the Toronto Marlies last season and registered an assist. A fourth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2014, the Paramus, New Jersey native recorded nine goals and 31 points in 62 games for the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers last season and was a Kelly Cup champion.

