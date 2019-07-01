Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Cameron Schilling on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.
Schilling, 30, appeared in four games with the Jets last season, tallying one assist on Nov. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks, which was his first career NHL point. He also played in 64 games with the Manitoba Moose, netting 29 points (6G, 23A) in 64 games. The product of Carmel, Ind. has 159 points (38G, 121A) in 490 career AHL games, including 61 points (12G, 49A) in 135 games with the Moose.
Cameron Schilling
Defence
Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN
Height 6.02 -- Weight 182 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2
2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43
2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58
2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34
2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20
2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4
2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4
2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2
2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0
2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 64 6 23 29 30 2 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --
NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019
- New Jersey Devils Sign Street, Tennyson, Mermis to Two-Way Contracts - Binghamton Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Zachary Fucale to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Agree to Two-Way Contracts with Six Players - San Antonio Rampage
- Phantoms Re-Sign All-Star Forward Greg Carey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract - Manitoba Moose
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Sam Vigneault to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Golden Knights Sign Six, Including Brandon Pirri - Chicago Wolves
- Capitals Re-Sign Goaltender Vitek Vanecek to Three-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Rocket Agrees to Terms with William Pelletier - Laval Rocket
- Sens Ink Szwarz to Two-Way Deal - Belleville Senators
- LA Kings Add Ryan, Frk - Ontario Reign
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Reece Scarlett and Center Tanner Kero - Texas Stars
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Three Players to One-Year, Two-Way Contracts - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs Agree to Terms with Tyler Sikura - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Sign Cal O'Reilly to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Sign Vincent LoVerde, Tom McCollum and Harry Zolnierczyk - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Flames Sign Brandon Davidson to One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Flames Sign Byron Froese to To One Year Two-Way Contract - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Defenseman Luke Witkowski to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forwards Greg McKegg and Danny O'Regan - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Sign Spezia and Kestner to One-Year Deals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Joe Palmer Hired as Syracuse Crunch Goaltending & Video Coach - Syracuse Crunch
- Predators Sign AHL MVP Daniel Carr - Milwaukee Admirals
- Devils Sign Forward Ryan Schmelzer to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils
- Capitals Sign Forward Philippe Maillet to Two-Year Deal - Hershey Bears
- Flyers Sign Forward Kurtis Gabriel to One-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flyers Sign Defenseman Nate Prosser to Two-Year Deal - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Ink Dea to Two-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Dalton Smith Returns for Third Season in Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Lazar to One-Year Contract - Rochester Americans
- Sabres Sign Goaltender Hammond - Rochester Americans
- Stars Sign Goaltender Landon Bow to 1-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Sens Acquire Carcone in Multi-Player Trade with Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Manitoba Moose Stories
- Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract
- Jets Select Neaton in the Fifth Round of the 2019 NHL Draft
- Jets Select Blaisdell in the Fifth Round of the 2019 NHL Draft
- Winnipeg Jets Release - Jets Select Nikkanen in the Fourth Round of the 2019 NHL Draft
- Jets Select Lundmark in the Second Round of the 2019 NHL Draft