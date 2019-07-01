Jets Sign Cameron Schilling to a One-Year Contract

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Cameron Schilling on a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $700,000 in the NHL.

Schilling, 30, appeared in four games with the Jets last season, tallying one assist on Nov. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks, which was his first career NHL point. He also played in 64 games with the Manitoba Moose, netting 29 points (6G, 23A) in 64 games. The product of Carmel, Ind. has 159 points (38G, 121A) in 490 career AHL games, including 61 points (12G, 49A) in 135 games with the Moose.

Cameron Schilling

Defence

Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 182 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2

2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43

2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58

2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34

2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20

2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4

2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4

2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2

2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 64 6 23 29 30 2 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4

