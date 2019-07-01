Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal
July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman John Gilmour to a one-year contract with an AAV of $700,000.
Gilmour (6'0", 190 lbs., 5/17/1993) has spent the last three seasons as a member of the New York Rangers' organization. He was named to the 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team after finishing the season among the AHL's top 10 defensemen in goals (2nd, 20), assists (8th, 34), points (2nd, 54) and game-winning goals (2nd, 5). Gilmour, who also participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, has recorded 105 points (32+73) in 190 career AHL games and five points (2+3) in 33 NHL contests.
Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (198th overall), Gilmour played collegiately for four years at Providence College and was a member of the Friars team that captured the 2015 NCAA National Championship. The Montreal native notched 65 points (22+43) in 141 career NCAA games for Providence.
