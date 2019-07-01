Sabres, Gilmour Agree to One-Year Deal

July 1, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has signed defenseman John Gilmour to a one-year contract with an AAV of $700,000.

Gilmour (6'0", 190 lbs., 5/17/1993) has spent the last three seasons as a member of the New York Rangers' organization. He was named to the 2018-19 AHL First All-Star Team after finishing the season among the AHL's top 10 defensemen in goals (2nd, 20), assists (8th, 34), points (2nd, 54) and game-winning goals (2nd, 5). Gilmour, who also participated in the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, has recorded 105 points (32+73) in 190 career AHL games and five points (2+3) in 33 NHL contests.

Drafted by the Calgary Flames in the seventh round (198th overall), Gilmour played collegiately for four years at Providence College and was a member of the Friars team that captured the 2015 NCAA National Championship. The Montreal native notched 65 points (22+43) in 141 career NCAA games for Providence.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.