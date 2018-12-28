Stars Earn Fifth Straight Home Win in 5-2 Victory

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, propelled themselves to a 5-2 win tonight over the San Antonio Rampage by scoring three unanswered goals. The win is the fifth straight for the Stars on home ice and gives Texas a 7-1-2-0 record in the last ten games overall.

The Rampage scored the opening goal to the game as Jordan Kyrou was the catalyst for both San Antonio goals. The Rampage scored on the power play to take the lead 8:48 into the first period as Kyrou connected on an open net from the left circle.

The early deficit was matched by some incredible play by the Stars in the second half of the period. After several chances and even breakaway opportunities, Texas cashed in. Roope Hintz was fed a pass from Ben Gleason at the top of the left circle. The center walked in and ripped a shot past goaltender Ville Husso to tie the game at 13:31. Texas continued to push the pace in the game and extended their effort into the second period.

Michael Mersch put the Stars ahead for the first time less than three minutes into the middle period. Niklas Hansson kept in a clearing attempt by the Rampage and put his shot toward the net. Mersch was there to collect the rebound for a pair of chances. After a spectacular save from Husso, the winger tucked a shot under the cross bar to give Texas the 2-1 advantage. Kyrou would tie the game a minute and a half later, netting his ninth of the season.

The score remained tied until there were six minutes left in the second period. Hintz and Mersch again found their names on the scoresheet, helping to set up the eventual game winning goal. Defenseman John Nyberg slid into the zone as Hintz passed the puck across the slot to the rookie. Nyberg let a shot fly to score his first career goal and put the Stars on top again.

In the third period, Texas required a pair of penalty kills early to hang onto the advantage. The team ended the game 3-for-4 on the penalty kill after holding the Rampage off the board on back to back chances. Quickly after, Gleason put his mark on the game. The first-year defenseman entered the zone and was pitched a pass from Justin Dowling in the corner. Gleason's first of the game was launched inside the post to make it 4-2 at 7:33 of the final period.

11 seconds later, Gleason net his fourth of the season. On a Stars faceoff win, the blue-liner sent a long dump in from center ice onto Husso, which evaded the goaltender's glove and found the back of the net. Gleason's three point night was the best single game output of his young career.

The Rampage goaltender Husso would eventually leave the game due to injury but suffered the loss with 25 saves. Landon Bow won his sixth straight game on home ice with 24 saves.

